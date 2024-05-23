News & Insights

Thursday 5/23 Insider Buying Report: SOC, IART

May 23, 2024

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Sable Offshore's CEO, James C. Flores, made a $1.37M buy of SOC, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $13.74 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag SOC even cheaper than Flores did, with shares trading as low as $12.93 at last check today -- that's 5.9% below Flores's purchase price. Sable Offshore is trading up about 1.8% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Director Barbara B. Hill bought $995,816 worth of Integra LifeSciences Holdings, buying 36,350 shares at a cost of $27.40 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hill in the past twelve months. Integra LifeSciences Holdings is trading up about 4.3% on the day Thursday. So far Hill is in the green, up about 8.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $29.57.

