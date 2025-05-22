Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At BlueLinx Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, SVP, CFO and Treasurer Christopher K. Wall purchased 4,100 shares of BXC, at a cost of $70.48 each, for a total investment of $288,985. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag BXC even cheaper than Wall did, with the stock trading as low as $66.03 at last check today which is 6.3% under Wall's purchase price. BlueLinx Holdings is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday.

And on Monday, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought $236,600 worth of Energizer Holdings, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $23.66 each. Energizer Holdings Inc is trading down about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Investors are able to grab ENR even cheaper than Mulligan did, with shares changing hands as low as $22.75 at last check today which is 3.8% under Mulligan's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: BXC, ENR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.