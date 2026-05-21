Markets
FBIN

Thursday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: FBIN, MP

May 21, 2026 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Fortune Brands Innovations' Director, Edward P. Garden, made a $13.66M buy of FBIN, purchasing 408,900 shares at a cost of $33.40 a piece. Garden was up about 8.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FBIN trading as high as $36.38 in trading on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading up about 1.4% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Garden in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought $962,540 worth of MP Materials, buying 17,000 shares at a cost of $56.62 each. MP Materials is trading up about 7.3% on the day Thursday. So far Rosenthal is in the green, up about 8.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $61.30.

Thursday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: FBIN, MPVIDEO: Thursday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: FBIN, MP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FBIN
MP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.