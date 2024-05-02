News & Insights

Thursday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: EXFY, ORI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Expensify's, Steven J. McLaughlin, made a $832,016 purchase of EXFY, buying 530,471 shares at a cost of $1.57 each. McLaughlin was up about 7.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EXFY trading as high as $1.68 at last check today. Expensify is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, McLaughlin bought EXFY at 11 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $9.23M at an average of $3.85 per share.

And also on Tuesday, Director Therace Risch purchased $181,180 worth of Old Republic International, purchasing 6,086 shares at a cost of $29.77 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Risch in the past year. Old Republic International is trading up about 1.2% on the day Thursday. So far Risch is in the green, up about 3.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $30.75.

