Thursday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: HMST, BTTR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, HomeStreet's Director, Mark Robert Patterson, made a $1.06M buy of HMST, purchasing 27,000 shares at a cost of $39.23 a piece. HomeStreet is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Patterson made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $75,000 shares for a cost of $37.50 each.

And also on Monday, EVP, Sales Donald Young bought $1M worth of Better Choice, buying 500,000 shares at a cost of $2.00 a piece. Before this latest buy, Young made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $49,700 shares for a cost of $3.55 each. Better Choice is trading up about 7.6% on the day Thursday. Young was up about 15.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BTTR trading as high as $2.30 in trading on Thursday.

