Thursday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: VPG, FLIC

May 18, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Vishay Precision Group's Director, Wes Cummins, made a $339,900 buy of VPG, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $33.99 a piece. So far Cummins is in the green, up about 0.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $34.22. Vishay Precision Group is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Cummins bought VPG on 10 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $6.75M at an average of $38.49 per share.

And also on Monday, John Abbott Root Cooper bought $305,700 worth of First of Long Island, buying 30,000 shares at a cost of $10.19 each. Before this latest buy, Cooper made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $238,382 shares at a cost of $10.49 a piece. First of Long Island is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. Cooper was up about 6.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FLIC trading as high as $10.80 in trading on Thursday.

