As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At National Vision Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer L. Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of EYE, at a cost of $23.81 each, for a total investment of $300,601. So far Fahs is in the green, up about 6.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $25.34. National Vision Holdings is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Francis Davidson purchased $249,596 worth of Sonder Holdings, purchasing 615,645 shares at a cost of $0.41 each. Sonder Holdings is trading up about 44% on the day Thursday. Davidson was up about 99.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SOND trading as high as $0.81 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: EYE, SOND

