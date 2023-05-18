News & Insights

Markets
EYE

Thursday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: EYE, SOND

May 18, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At National Vision Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer L. Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of EYE, at a cost of $23.81 each, for a total investment of $300,601. So far Fahs is in the green, up about 6.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $25.34. National Vision Holdings is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Francis Davidson purchased $249,596 worth of Sonder Holdings, purchasing 615,645 shares at a cost of $0.41 each. Sonder Holdings is trading up about 44% on the day Thursday. Davidson was up about 99.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SOND trading as high as $0.81 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: EYE, SOND
VIDEO: Thursday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: EYE, SOND

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EYE
SOND

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.