As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Illumina's SVP, Chief Financial Officer, Ankur Dhingra, made a $495,381 purchase of ILMN, buying 6,100 shares at a cost of $81.21 each. Investors are able to grab ILMN even cheaper than Dhingra did, with shares trading as low as $79.34 in trading on Thursday -- that's 2.3% under Dhingra's purchase price. Illumina is trading up about 3.2% on the day Thursday.

And also on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Christopher O. Blunt bought $469,650 worth of F&G Annuities & Life, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $31.31 a piece. Before this latest buy, Blunt purchased FG at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.37M at an average of $34.36 per share. F&G Annuities & Life is trading off about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters can snag FG at a price even lower than Blunt did, with the stock trading as low as $30.52 in trading on Thursday -- that's 2.5% under Blunt's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/15 Insider Buying Report: ILMN, FG

