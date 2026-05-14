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Thursday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: UPST, CVBF

May 14, 2026 — 03:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Upstart Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Paul Gu purchased 50,000 shares of UPST, at a cost of $27.50 each, for a total investment of $1.38M. Upstart Holdings is trading up about 6.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Gu made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $3.92M shares for a cost of $39.23 each.

And on Tuesday, Director George A. Borba Jr. purchased $999,987 worth of CVB Financial, purchasing 50,242 shares at a cost of $19.90 a piece. Before this latest buy, Borba Jr. bought CVBF on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.5M at an average of $18.60 per share. CVB Financial is trading up about 1.8% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: UPST, CVBFVIDEO: Thursday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: UPST, CVBF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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UPST
CVBF

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