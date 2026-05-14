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Thursday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: TXO, TKO

May 14, 2026 — 10:36 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, TXO Partners', Bob R. Simpson, made a $9.46M purchase of TXO, buying 750,000 shares at a cost of $12.61 each. So far Simpson is in the green, up about 3.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.10. TXO Partners is trading off about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Simpson made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $33.75M shares for a cost of $15.00 a piece.

And at TKO Group Holdings, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer Ariel Emanuel who bought 10,805 shares at a cost of $185.09 each, for a trade totaling $2M. This buy marks the first one filed by Emanuel in the past twelve months. TKO Group Holdings is trading up about 3.1% on the day Thursday. So far Emanuel is in the green, up about 3.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $191.32.

Thursday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: TXO, TKOVIDEO: Thursday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: TXO, TKO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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TXO
TKO

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