As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, TXO Partners', Bob R. Simpson, made a $9.46M purchase of TXO, buying 750,000 shares at a cost of $12.61 each. So far Simpson is in the green, up about 3.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.10. TXO Partners is trading off about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Simpson made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $33.75M shares for a cost of $15.00 a piece.

And at TKO Group Holdings, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer Ariel Emanuel who bought 10,805 shares at a cost of $185.09 each, for a trade totaling $2M. This buy marks the first one filed by Emanuel in the past twelve months. TKO Group Holdings is trading up about 3.1% on the day Thursday. So far Emanuel is in the green, up about 3.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $191.32.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: TXO, TKO

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