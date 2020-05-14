Thursday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: LAUR, WAB

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Laureate Education, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, EVP & Chief Financial Officer Jean-jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of LAUR, for a cost of $8.94 each, for a total investment of $904,308. Investors can snag LAUR even cheaper than Charhon did, with shares changing hands as low as $7.60 in trading on Thursday -- that's 15.0% below Charhon's purchase price. Laureate Education is trading up about 4.6% on the day Thursday.

And on Wednesday, Director William E. Kassling bought $503,134 worth of Wabtec, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $50.31 each. Before this latest buy, Kassling made one other purchase in the past year, buying $503,520 shares at a cost of $62.94 each. Wabtec is trading off about 2.8% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters are able to bag WAB even cheaper than Kassling did, with the stock trading as low as $48.75 in trading on Thursday -- that's 3.1% below Kassling's purchase price.

