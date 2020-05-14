Markets
LAUR

Thursday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: LAUR, WAB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Laureate Education, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, EVP & Chief Financial Officer Jean-jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of LAUR, for a cost of $8.94 each, for a total investment of $904,308. Investors can snag LAUR even cheaper than Charhon did, with shares changing hands as low as $7.60 in trading on Thursday -- that's 15.0% below Charhon's purchase price. Laureate Education is trading up about 4.6% on the day Thursday.

And on Wednesday, Director William E. Kassling bought $503,134 worth of Wabtec, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $50.31 each. Before this latest buy, Kassling made one other purchase in the past year, buying $503,520 shares at a cost of $62.94 each. Wabtec is trading off about 2.8% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters are able to bag WAB even cheaper than Kassling did, with the stock trading as low as $48.75 in trading on Thursday -- that's 3.1% below Kassling's purchase price.

Thursday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: LAUR, WAB
VIDEO: Thursday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: LAUR, WAB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAUR WAB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular