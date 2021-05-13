Markets
PFSI

Thursday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: PFSI, NFE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At PennyMac Financial Services, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 298,655 shares of PFSI, at a cost of $57.93 each, for a total investment of $17.30M. PennyMac Financial Services is trading up about 4.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Nanji bought PFSI at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $94.31M at an average of $62.51 per share.

And on Monday, John J. Mack purchased $957,120 worth of New Fortress Energy, purchasing 24,000 shares at a cost of $39.88 each. Before this latest buy, Mack made one other purchase in the past year, buying $948,783 shares for a cost of $25.13 a piece. New Fortress Energy is trading up about 8.9% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: PFSI, NFE
VIDEO: Thursday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: PFSI, NFE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFSI NFE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular