As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, LendingTree's Director, Mark A. Ernst, made a $656,700 purchase of TREE, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $65.67 each. LendingTree is trading up about 11.6% on the day Thursday.

And at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer Bradley Lee Soultz who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $33.33 each, for a total investment of $333,290. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is trading trading flat on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/12 Insider Buying Report: TREE, WSC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.