Thursday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: BXMT, CFR

May 11, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Blackstone Mortgage Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of BXMT, at a cost of $17.22 each, for a total investment of $860,810. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is trading up about 1.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Nash bought BXMT on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.99M at an average of $22.10 per share.

And also on Wednesday, Director Chris Avery purchased $478,750 worth of Cullen/Frost Bankers, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $95.75 a piece. Before this latest buy, Avery made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $540,425 shares for a cost of $108.08 each. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading off about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
