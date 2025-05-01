As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Southwest Airlines, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 10,000 shares of LUV, for a cost of $26.89 each, for a total investment of $268,877. So far Breber is in the green, up about 6.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $28.56. Southwest Airlines is trading up about 1.6% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Breber in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, CEO of Merchants Capital Michael R. Dury purchased $157,002 worth of Merchants Bancorp, purchasing 5,200 shares at a cost of $30.19 a piece. Before this latest buy, Dury purchased MBIN on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $576,104 at an average of $41.45 per share. Merchants Bancorp is trading up about 1.2% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: LUV, MBIN

