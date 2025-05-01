Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Banc Of California, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of BANC, at a cost of $13.16 each, for a total investment of $131,560. Barker was up about 3.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BANC trading as high as $13.62 in trading on Thursday. Banc Of California is trading off about 0.5% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased $110,315 worth of NBT Bancorp, purchasing 2,553 shares at a cost of $43.21 each. Before this latest buy, Hoeller made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $32,849 shares for a cost of $48.45 each. NBT Bancorp is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Investors can bag NBTB even cheaper than Hoeller did, with the stock changing hands as low as $41.82 in trading on Thursday which is 3.2% under Hoeller's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: BANC, NBTB

