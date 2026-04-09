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KYN

Thursday 4/9 Insider Buying Report: KYN, NMM

April 09, 2026 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (KYN), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of KYN, at a cost of $13.67 each, for a total investment of $341,750. So far Baker is in the green, up about 3.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.20. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is trading up about 2.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Baker purchased KYN at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.23M at an average of $12.72 per share.

And also on Wednesday, See Remarks Angeliki Frangou purchased $253,025 worth of Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM), purchasing 3,581 shares at a cost of $70.66 a piece. Before this latest buy, Frangou purchased NMM at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $923,780 at an average of $66.91 per share. Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Frangou was up about 2.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NMM trading as high as $72.55 at last check today.

Thursday 4/9 Insider Buying Report: KYN, NMMVIDEO: Thursday 4/9 Insider Buying Report: KYN, NMM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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KYN
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