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Thursday 4/9 Insider Buying Report: CMTV, MKZR

April 09, 2026 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Community Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, President of Company & Bank Christopher L. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of CMTV, at a cost of $35.30 each, for a total investment of $35,299. So far Caldwell is in the green, up about 1.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $35.90. Community Bancorp is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Caldwell purchased CMTV at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $77,266 at an average of $25.76 per share.

And also on Monday, CEO/President Robert E. Dixon purchased $34,972 worth of Mackenzie Realty Capital, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $3.50 each. Before this latest buy, Dixon purchased MKZR on 10 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $81.48M at an average of $723.13 per share. Mackenzie Realty Capital is trading down about 4.1% on the day Thursday. Investors have the opportunity to grab MKZR at a price even lower than Dixon did, with the stock changing hands as low as $3.35 in trading on Thursday -- that's 4.1% under Dixon's purchase price.

Thursday 4/9 Insider Buying Report: CMTV, MKZRVIDEO: Thursday 4/9 Insider Buying Report: CMTV, MKZR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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