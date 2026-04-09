As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Community Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, President of Company & Bank Christopher L. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of CMTV, at a cost of $35.30 each, for a total investment of $35,299. So far Caldwell is in the green, up about 1.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $35.90. Community Bancorp is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Caldwell purchased CMTV at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $77,266 at an average of $25.76 per share.

And also on Monday, CEO/President Robert E. Dixon purchased $34,972 worth of Mackenzie Realty Capital, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $3.50 each. Before this latest buy, Dixon purchased MKZR on 10 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $81.48M at an average of $723.13 per share. Mackenzie Realty Capital is trading down about 4.1% on the day Thursday. Investors have the opportunity to grab MKZR at a price even lower than Dixon did, with the stock changing hands as low as $3.35 in trading on Thursday -- that's 4.1% under Dixon's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/9 Insider Buying Report: CMTV, MKZR

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