Thursday 4/9 Insider Buying Report: NREF, SALM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, NexPoint Real Estate Finance's President, James D. Dondero, made a $392,301 purchase of NREF, buying 44,179 shares at a cost of $8.88 a piece. Dondero was up about 25.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NREF trading as high as $11.14 in trading on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is trading up about 9.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Dondero made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $381,092 shares at a cost of $18.99 a piece.

And on Monday, Chairman of the Board Stuart W. Epperson purchased $50,567 worth of Salem Media Group, purchasing 59,411 shares at a cost of $0.85 each. Before this latest buy, Epperson purchased SALM at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $112,449 at an average of $0.98 per share. Salem Media Group, Inc. is trading up about 8.8% on the day Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.