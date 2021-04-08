Markets
AXR

Thursday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: AXR, GALT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, AMREP's Director, Edward B. Cloues II, made a $20,000 buy of AXR, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $10.00 each. So far Cloues II is in the green, up about 4.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.47. AMREP is trading up about 3.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Cloues II purchased AXR on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $39,978 at an average of $6.41 per share.

And at Galectin Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Kevin D. Freeman who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $2.04 each, for a total investment of $10,200. Before this latest buy, Freeman made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $12,848 shares for a cost of $2.57 a piece. Galectin Therapeutics is trading up about 4.4% on the day Thursday. Freeman was up about 25.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GALT trading as high as $2.56 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: AXR, GALT
VIDEO: Thursday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: AXR, GALT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXR GALT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular