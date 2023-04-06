Markets
Thursday 4/6 Insider Buying Report: PL, DOMH

April 06, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Planet Labs' President, Product & Business, Kevin Weil, made a $997,113 purchase of PL, buying 274,000 shares at a cost of $3.64 a piece. So far Weil is in the green, up about 13.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.12. Planet Labs is trading up about 9.8% on the day Thursday.

And also on Wednesday, COO Christopher Franklin Devall purchased $19,999 worth of Dominari Holdings, purchasing 5,698 shares at a cost of $3.51 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Devall in the past twelve months. Dominari Holdings is trading up about 4% on the day Thursday.

