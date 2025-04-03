As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At First Guaranty Bancshares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Bruce McAnally purchased 24,615 shares of FGBI, at a cost of $8.47 each, for a total investment of $208,489. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy FGBI at a price even lower than McAnally did, with the stock trading as low as $7.61 at last check today -- that's 10.2% below McAnally's purchase price. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading up about 5% on the day Thursday.

And at Winnebago Industries, there was insider buying on Monday, by Kevin E. Bryant who purchased 4,200 shares at a cost of $34.12 each, for a total investment of $143,304. Winnebago Industries is trading down about 5.8% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/3 Insider Buying Report: FGBI, WGO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.