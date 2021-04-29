Markets
Thursday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: SWIM, TELL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Latham Group 's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Michael Rajeski, made a $285,000 buy of SWIM, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $19.00 each. Rajeski was up about 52.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SWIM trading as high as $28.93 in trading on Thursday. Latham Group is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Rajeski in the past year.

And at Tellurian, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Diana Derycz Kessler who bought 100,000 shares for a cost of $2.14 each, for a total investment of $213,630. Tellurian is trading up about 3.1% on the day Thursday. So far Kessler is in the green, up about 12.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.41.

