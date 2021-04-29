Markets
Thursday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: ASB, BFST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Associated Banc-Corp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of ASB, for a cost of $21.65 each, for a total investment of $638,663. So far Bergstrom is in the green, up about 3.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $22.34. Associated Banc-Corp is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday.

And at Business First Bancshares, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director John P. Ducrest who purchased 4,550 shares for a cost of $23.93 each, for a trade totaling $108,882. Business First Bancshares is trading up about 2.5% on the day Thursday.

