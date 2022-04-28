Markets
Thursday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: WBD, WTFC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros Discovery's Chief Financial Officer, Gunnar Wiedenfels, made a $498,750 purchase of WBD, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $19.95 a piece. Investors are able to bag WBD even cheaper than Wiedenfels did, with shares changing hands as low as $17.89 in trading on Thursday -- that's 10.3% under Wiedenfels's purchase price. Warner Bros Discovery is trading down about 1.9% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Wiedenfels in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, Director H. Patrick Hackett Jr. bought $456,150 worth of Wintrust Financial, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $91.23 a piece. Wintrust Financial is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Investors are able to bag WTFC even cheaper than Hackett Jr. did, with the stock changing hands as low as $88.01 at last check today which is 3.5% below Hackett Jr.'s purchase price.

