Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lam Research, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of LRCX, for a cost of $460.35 each, for a total investment of $799,168. So far Lego is in the green, up about 2.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $472.87. Lam Research is trading up about 2.3% on the day Thursday.

And at OFG Bancorp, there was insider buying on Monday, by Jorge Colon who bought 19,215 shares at a cost of $26.01 each, for a total investment of $499,840. Before this latest buy, Colon made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $531,370 shares for a cost of $26.90 a piece. OFG Bancorp is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. So far Colon is in the green, up about 4.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $27.16.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: LRCX, OFG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.