Markets
LRCX

Thursday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: LRCX, OFG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lam Research, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of LRCX, for a cost of $460.35 each, for a total investment of $799,168. So far Lego is in the green, up about 2.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $472.87. Lam Research is trading up about 2.3% on the day Thursday.

And at OFG Bancorp, there was insider buying on Monday, by Jorge Colon who bought 19,215 shares at a cost of $26.01 each, for a total investment of $499,840. Before this latest buy, Colon made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $531,370 shares for a cost of $26.90 a piece. OFG Bancorp is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. So far Colon is in the green, up about 4.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $27.16.

Thursday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: LRCX, OFG
VIDEO: Thursday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: LRCX, OFG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LRCX OFG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular