As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Enphase Energy's Director, Thurman J. Rodgers, made a $5.49M purchase of ENPH, buying 32,900 shares at a cost of $166.88 a piece. Enphase Energy is trading up about 2.1% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Rodgers in the past year.

And at Associated Banc-Corp, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Michael J. Haddad who purchased 5,750 shares for a cost of $17.35 each, for a trade totaling $99,773. Associated Banc-Corp is trading up about 1.6% on the day Thursday. Haddad was up about 3.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ASB trading as high as $17.89 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: ENPH, ASB

