Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cleveland-Cliffs, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of CLF, for a cost of $14.96 each, for a total investment of $1.5M. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading up about 1.3% on the day Thursday.

And at MainStreet Bancshares, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Jeff W. Dick who purchased 10,914 shares at a cost of $21.40 each, for a total investment of $233,560. Before this latest buy, Dick bought MNSB at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $36,199 at an average of $24.44 per share. MainStreet Bancshares is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. Investors can pick up MNSB even cheaper than Dick did, with shares trading as low as $21.00 at last check today which is 1.9% below Dick's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: CLF, MNSB

