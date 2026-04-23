Markets
NMM

Thursday 4/23 Insider Buying Report: NMM, DLPN

April 23, 2026 — 02:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Navios Maritime Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, See Remarks Angeliki Frangou bought 3,581 shares of NMM, at a cost of $69.97 each, for a total investment of $250,575. So far Frangou is in the green, up about 1.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $70.73. Navios Maritime Partners is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Frangou purchased NMM on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.68M at an average of $68.37 per share.

And on Monday, Chief Executive Officer William O'dowd IV purchased $4,877 worth of Dolphin Entertainment, purchasing 3,200 shares at a cost of $1.52 each. Before this latest buy, O'dowd IV purchased DLPN on 54 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $5.32M at an average of $18.83 per share. Dolphin Entertainment is trading off about 0.7% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters are able to bag DLPN at a price even lower than O'dowd IV did, with shares trading as low as $1.41 at last check today -- that's 7.5% below O'dowd IV's purchase price.

Thursday 4/23 Insider Buying Report: NMM, DLPNVIDEO: Thursday 4/23 Insider Buying Report: NMM, DLPN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NMM
DLPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.