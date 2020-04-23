Thursday 4/23 Insider Buying Report: CFG, BOCH

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Citizens Financial Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of CFG, for a cost of $20.56 each, for a total investment of $205,600. Citizens Financial Group is trading up about 4.6% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hankowsky in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased $137,600 worth of Bank Of Commerce Holdings, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $6.88 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Tullis in the past twelve months. Bank Of Commerce Holdings is trading up about 4.9% on the day Thursday. Tullis was up about 9.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BOCH trading as high as $7.56 in trading on Thursday.

