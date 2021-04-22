Markets
AGL

Thursday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: AGL, TSP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Agilon Health's Director, Clay Richards, made a $499,100 buy of AGL, purchasing 21,700 shares at a cost of $23.00 a piece. So far Richards is in the green, up about 43.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $33.10. Agilon Health is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

And at Tusimple Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Karen C. Francis who purchased 7,142 shares at a cost of $40.00 each, for a trade totaling $285,680. This buy marks the first one filed by Francis in the past year. Tusimple Holdings is trading down about 0.8% on the day Thursday. Investors have the opportunity to buy TSP even cheaper than Francis did, with shares changing hands as low as $37.41 in trading on Thursday -- that's 6.5% below Francis's purchase price.

Thursday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: AGL, TSP
VIDEO: Thursday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: AGL, TSP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGL TSP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular