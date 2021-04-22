Thursday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: AGL, TSP

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Agilon Health's Director, Clay Richards, made a $499,100 buy of AGL, purchasing 21,700 shares at a cost of $23.00 a piece. So far Richards is in the green, up about 43.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $33.10. Agilon Health is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

And at Tusimple Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Karen C. Francis who purchased 7,142 shares at a cost of $40.00 each, for a trade totaling $285,680. This buy marks the first one filed by Francis in the past year. Tusimple Holdings is trading down about 0.8% on the day Thursday. Investors have the opportunity to buy TSP even cheaper than Francis did, with shares changing hands as low as $37.41 in trading on Thursday -- that's 6.5% below Francis's purchase price.

