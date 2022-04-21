Thursday 4/21 Insider Buying Report: TPL, ADVM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Tuesday, Texas Pacific Land's Director, Murray Stahl, made a $26,613 purchase of TPL, buying 18 shares at a cost of $1478.50 each. Texas Pacific Land is trading down about 3.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Stahl bought TPL on 255 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $7.86M at an average of $1365.82 per share.
And at Adverum Biotechnologies, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Peter Soparkar who purchased 21,925 shares at a cost of $1.14 each, for a total investment of $24,994. Before this latest buy, Soparkar made one other purchase in the past year, buying $47,750 shares at a cost of $1.91 each. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading trading flat on the day Thursday.
