REVB

Thursday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: REVB, NTIC

April 20, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Revelation Biosciences' Director, George F. Tidmarsh, made a $59,740 purchase of REVB, buying 51,500 shares at a cost of $1.16 a piece. Investors have the opportunity to grab REVB even cheaper than Tidmarsh did, with shares trading as low as $1.09 at last check today which is 5.9% below Tidmarsh's purchase price. Revelation Biosciences is trading up about 2.8% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased $30,000 worth of Northern Technologies International, purchasing 2,473 shares at a cost of $12.13 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Kemp in the past year. Northern Technologies International is trading off about 1.5% on the day Thursday.

