As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lockheed Martin, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of LMT, at a cost of $495.17 each, for a total investment of $250,556. Lockheed Martin is trading off about 0.7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Donovan purchased LMT at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.00M at an average of $431.24 per share.

And on Monday, Director Susan Watts purchased $33,490 worth of HCI Group, purchasing 670 shares at a cost of $49.98 each. Before this latest buy, Watts bought HCI at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $55,926 at an average of $60.79 per share. HCI Group is trading up about 1.5% on the day Thursday. So far Watts is in the green, up about 7.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $53.75.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: LMT, HCI

