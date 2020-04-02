Thursday 4/2 Insider Buying Report: SNX, PMT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Synnex's Director, Matthew Miau, made a $3.86M buy of SNX, purchasing 52,000 shares at a cost of $74.20 each. Synnex is trading up about 4.8% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Miau in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Frank P. Willey purchased $153,321 worth of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, purchasing 14,100 shares at a cost of $10.87 a piece. Before this latest buy, Willey made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $112,878 shares at a cost of $5.64 a piece. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading off about 1.4% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag PMT even cheaper than Willey did, with the stock trading as low as $8.12 at last check today -- that's 25.3% below Willey's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.