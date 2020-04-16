Thursday 4/16 Insider Buying Report: SAMG, RUBY

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Silvercrest Asset Management Group's Managing Director, John Allen Gray, made a $99,987 purchase of SAMG, buying 10,475 shares at a cost of $9.55 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to grab SAMG even cheaper than Gray did, with shares trading as low as $8.57 in trading on Thursday -- that's 10.2% under Gray's purchase price. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is trading off about 0.8% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Gray in the past year.

And at Rubius Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO and President Pablo J. Cagnoni who bought 21,000 shares at a cost of $4.70 each, for a trade totaling $98,694. Rubius Therapeutics is trading up about 5.4% on the day Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.