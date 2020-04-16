Thursday 4/16 Insider Buying Report: HII, APOG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Huntington Ingalls Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 3,117 shares of HII, at a cost of $192.77 each, for a total investment of $600,864. Bargain hunters can snag HII at a price even lower than Bilden did, with shares trading as low as $189.48 in trading on Thursday -- that's 1.7% below Bilden's purchase price. Huntington Ingalls Industries, is trading down about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Bilden made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $101,900 shares for a cost of $203.80 a piece.

And at Apogee Enterprises, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson who purchased 25,140 shares for a cost of $18.75 each, for a trade totaling $471,306. This buy marks the first one filed by Johnson in the past twelve months. Apogee Enterprises is trading down about 0.9% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters are able to grab APOG at a price even lower than Johnson did, with the stock changing hands as low as $16.94 in trading on Thursday which is 9.6% below Johnson's purchase price.

