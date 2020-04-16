Markets
HII

Thursday 4/16 Insider Buying Report: HII, APOG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Huntington Ingalls Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 3,117 shares of HII, at a cost of $192.77 each, for a total investment of $600,864. Bargain hunters can snag HII at a price even lower than Bilden did, with shares trading as low as $189.48 in trading on Thursday -- that's 1.7% below Bilden's purchase price. Huntington Ingalls Industries, is trading down about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Bilden made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $101,900 shares for a cost of $203.80 a piece.

And at Apogee Enterprises, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson who purchased 25,140 shares for a cost of $18.75 each, for a trade totaling $471,306. This buy marks the first one filed by Johnson in the past twelve months. Apogee Enterprises is trading down about 0.9% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters are able to grab APOG at a price even lower than Johnson did, with the stock changing hands as low as $16.94 in trading on Thursday which is 9.6% below Johnson's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HII APOG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular