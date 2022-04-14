Markets
MRSN

Thursday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: MRSN, LYRA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mersana Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 598,086 shares of MRSN, for a cost of $4.18 each, for a total investment of $2.5M. So far Hack is in the green, up about 21.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.07. Mersana Therapeutic is trading up about 11.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Hack bought MRSN at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $10.05M at an average of $5.00 per share.

And also on Tuesday, Executive Chair Harlan Waksal purchased $999,997 worth of Lyra Therapeutics, purchasing 236,966 shares at a cost of $4.22 a piece. Lyra Therapeutics is trading up about 7.5% on the day Thursday. Waksal was up about 70.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LYRA trading as high as $7.18 at last check today.

Thursday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: MRSN, LYRA
VIDEO: Thursday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: MRSN, LYRA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRSN LYRA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular