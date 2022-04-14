Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mersana Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 598,086 shares of MRSN, for a cost of $4.18 each, for a total investment of $2.5M. So far Hack is in the green, up about 21.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.07. Mersana Therapeutic is trading up about 11.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Hack bought MRSN at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $10.05M at an average of $5.00 per share.

And also on Tuesday, Executive Chair Harlan Waksal purchased $999,997 worth of Lyra Therapeutics, purchasing 236,966 shares at a cost of $4.22 a piece. Lyra Therapeutics is trading up about 7.5% on the day Thursday. Waksal was up about 70.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LYRA trading as high as $7.18 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: MRSN, LYRA

