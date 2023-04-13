Markets
BTTX

Thursday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: BTTX, VRDN

April 13, 2023 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Better Therapeutics (BTTX)'s Frank Karbe, made a $200,000 purchase of BTTX, buying 242,424 shares at a cost of $0.82 a piece. Karbe was up about 81.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BTTX trading as high as $1.50 at last check today. Better Therapeutics is trading up about 4.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Karbe made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $104,695 shares for a cost of $2.09 each.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Scott Dunseth Myers bought $101,479 worth of Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN), buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $25.37 a piece. Before this latest buy, Myers made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $160,324 shares for a cost of $29.15 each. Viridian Therapeutics is trading up about 6.1% on the day Thursday. So far Myers is in the green, up about 6.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $26.91.

Thursday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: BTTX, VRDN
VIDEO: Thursday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: BTTX, VRDN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTTX
VRDN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.