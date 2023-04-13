Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Acuity Brands (AYI)'s Director, Laura O'shaughnessy, made a $99,888 purchase of AYI, buying 632 shares at a cost of $158.05 a piece. Acuity Brands is trading off about 1.5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, O'shaughnessy made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $100,360 shares for a cost of $174.54 a piece.

And on Thursday, CEO and Chairman Robert Nistico bought $19,882 worth of Splash Beverage Group (SBEV), buying 17,000 shares at a cost of $1.17 a piece. Before this latest buy, Nistico made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $4,110 shares at a cost of $2.06 each. Splash Beverage Group is trading up about 5.1% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: AYI, SBEV

