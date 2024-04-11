Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Neogen's CEO, John Edward Adent, made a $284,190 buy of NEOG, purchasing 23,000 shares at a cost of $12.36 a piece. So far Adent is in the green, up about 5.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.07. Neogen is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Adent in the past twelve months.

And at America's Car-Mart, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Douglas W. Campbell Jr. who purchased 3,229 shares for a cost of $61.62 each, for a total investment of $198,985. America's Car-Mart is trading off about 1.7% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters are able to bag CRMT at a price even lower than Campbell Jr. did, with the stock trading as low as $58.35 in trading on Thursday -- that's 5.3% under Campbell Jr.'s purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: NEOG, CRMT

