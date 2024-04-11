News & Insights

Markets
NEOG

Thursday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: NEOG, CRMT

April 11, 2024 — 10:54 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Neogen's CEO, John Edward Adent, made a $284,190 buy of NEOG, purchasing 23,000 shares at a cost of $12.36 a piece. So far Adent is in the green, up about 5.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.07. Neogen is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Adent in the past twelve months.

And at America's Car-Mart, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Douglas W. Campbell Jr. who purchased 3,229 shares for a cost of $61.62 each, for a total investment of $198,985. America's Car-Mart is trading off about 1.7% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters are able to bag CRMT at a price even lower than Campbell Jr. did, with the stock trading as low as $58.35 in trading on Thursday -- that's 5.3% under Campbell Jr.'s purchase price.

Thursday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: NEOG, CRMTVIDEO: Thursday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: NEOG, CRMT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEOG
CRMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.