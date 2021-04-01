Thursday 4/1 Insider Buying Report: EWTX, RYTM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)'s Director, Jonathan D. Root, made a $250,000 buy of EWTX, purchasing 15,625 shares at a cost of $16.00 each. So far Root is in the green, up about 115.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $34.45. Edgewise Therapeutics is trading up about 3.2% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, CEO David P. Meeker purchased $201,713 worth of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM), purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $20.17 a piece. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 8.2% on the day Thursday. So far Meeker is in the green, up about 15.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $23.35.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.