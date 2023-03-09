Thursday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: DOMO, AOS

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Domo's Director, John R. Pestana, made a $991,496 purchase of DOMO, buying 72,500 shares at a cost of $13.68 each. Domo is trading up about 5.5% on the day Thursday.

And at A O Smith, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Michael M. Larsen who purchased 4,000 shares at a cost of $66.89 each, for a total investment of $267,540. A O Smith is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday.

