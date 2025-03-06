News & Insights

Thursday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: PR, FLGT

March 06, 2025 — 10:33 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Permian Resources', William J. Quinn, made a $9.62M purchase of PR, buying 750,000 shares at a cost of $12.83 each. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag PR even cheaper than Quinn did, with shares trading as low as $12.23 at last check today which is 4.6% under Quinn's purchase price. Permian Resources is trading down about 1.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Quinn made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $3.99M shares for a cost of $12.79 each.

And on Wednesday, CFO and Treasurer Paul Kim bought $1.6M worth of Fulgent Genetics, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $15.96 each. Fulgent Genetics is trading up about 7.5% on the day Thursday. So far Kim is in the green, up about 16.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.53.

