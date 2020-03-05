Thursday 3/5 Insider Buying Report: WPG, THC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Washington Prime Group's Director, Robert J. Laikin, made a $320,248 buy of WPG, purchasing 125,000 shares at a cost of $2.56 a piece. Washington Prime Group is trading down about 3.4% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Laikin in the past year.

And on Monday, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased $271,100 worth of Tenet Healthcare, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $27.11 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Rittenmeyer in the past year. Tenet Healthcare is trading off about 8% on the day Thursday.

