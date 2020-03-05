Thursday 3/5 Insider Buying Report: VST, WETF

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Vistra Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of VST, for a cost of $20.21 each, for a total investment of $404,240. Helm was up about 3.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VST trading as high as $21.00 at last check today. Vistra Energy is trading off about 1% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Helm in the past twelve months.

And at WisdomTree Investments, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Anthony Bossone who purchased 100,000 shares for a cost of $3.89 each, for a total investment of $389,494. Before this latest buy, Bossone made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $499,430 shares at a cost of $4.99 each. WisdomTree Investments, is trading down about 6% on the day Thursday. So far Bossone is in the green, up about 4.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.