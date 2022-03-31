Markets
RKT

Thursday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: RKT, FORA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Rocket Companies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of RKT, for a cost of $11.20 each, for a total investment of $99,645. Rocket Companies is trading off about 0.4% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Farner in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Martin J. Wygod purchased $98,813 worth of Forian, purchasing 15,373 shares at a cost of $6.43 each. Before this latest buy, Wygod bought FORA on 13 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.18M at an average of $9.20 per share. Forian is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday. So far Wygod is in the green, up about 11.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.19.

Thursday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: RKT, FORA
VIDEO: Thursday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: RKT, FORA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RKT FORA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular