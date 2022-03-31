Markets
OXY

Thursday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: OXY, RFIL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Occidental Petroleum's CEO, Vicki A. Hollub, made a $798,102 purchase of OXY, buying 14,191 shares at a cost of $56.24 each. So far Hollub is in the green, up about 5.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $59.22. Occidental Petroleum is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hollub in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought $360,135 worth of RF Industries, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $7.20 each. Before this latest buy, Holdsworth bought RFIL on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $657,680 at an average of $7.23 per share. RF Industries is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday. Holdsworth was up about 1.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RFIL trading as high as $7.30 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: OXY, RFIL
VIDEO: Thursday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: OXY, RFIL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY RFIL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular