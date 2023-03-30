Markets
Thursday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: MXCT, SCHW

March 30, 2023 — 02:56 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, MaxCyte's Director, Richard Douglas, made a $345,480 purchase of MXCT, buying 80,000 shares at a cost of $4.32 a piece. Douglas was up about 8.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MXCT trading as high as $4.69 at last check today. MaxCyte is trading up about 5.4% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Douglas in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought $267,340 worth of Charles Schwab, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $53.47 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Brown in the past twelve months. Charles Schwab is trading off about 5.2% on the day Thursday.

