Markets
KSS

Thursday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: KSS, INZY

March 30, 2023 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kohl's, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of KSS, for a cost of $21.82 each, for a total investment of $2.02M. So far Kingsbury is in the green, up about 11.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $24.30. Kohl's is trading up about 5.6% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kingsbury in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought $841,063 worth of Inozyme Pharma, buying 207,840 shares at a cost of $4.05 each. Before this latest buy, Hopfner made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $3.95M shares for a cost of $3.69 each. Inozyme Pharma is trading down about 3.1% on the day Thursday. Hopfner was up about 28.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with INZY trading as high as $5.21 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: KSS, INZY
VIDEO: Thursday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: KSS, INZY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KSS
INZY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.