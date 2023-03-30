As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kohl's, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of KSS, for a cost of $21.82 each, for a total investment of $2.02M. So far Kingsbury is in the green, up about 11.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $24.30. Kohl's is trading up about 5.6% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kingsbury in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought $841,063 worth of Inozyme Pharma, buying 207,840 shares at a cost of $4.05 each. Before this latest buy, Hopfner made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $3.95M shares for a cost of $3.69 each. Inozyme Pharma is trading down about 3.1% on the day Thursday. Hopfner was up about 28.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with INZY trading as high as $5.21 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: KSS, INZY

